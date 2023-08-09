Uvalde Foundation: Patrol volunteers do not go on school property unless invited

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nonprofit group that offered to provide safety patrols at Huguenot High School has said its volunteers do not go on school property unless invited.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids announced earlier this week that it is recruiting volunteers to join its “Stop Now” patrols on the school campus during the opening weeks of the 2023-2024 school year and weekly throughout the academic year.

Richmond Public Schools officials say they have not invited the group to the school and will not permit the volunteers on school grounds.

On Wednesday, the foundation clarified that the volunteers patrols neighborhoods and school perimeters and only go on school property if invited.

The foundation says the goal is to support the Huguenot school community, which experienced a deadly shooting after graduation in June.

