Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and impose the sanction.

The filing says Smith obtained a search warrant directing Twitter to produce “data and records” related to Trump’s Twitter account as well as a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.”

Smith has charged Trump, in an indictment unsealed last week, with conspiring to subvert the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress’ certification of Biden’s win.

The former president was indicted on allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election, despite knowing he lost. (CNN, POOL, WACH, WMUR)

Trump says he is innocent and has portrayed the investigation as politically motivated. His legal team has indicated it will argue that Trump was relying on the advice of lawyers around him in 2020 and had the right to challenge an election he believed was rigged.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the warrant or what exactly it sought. X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sent an automated reply to a request for comment, saying it would respond soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

FILE - A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International...
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
American nurse and her young daughter freed nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti
FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly...
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community; multiple burn patients reported at hospital