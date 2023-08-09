Report: Thousands of jobs in Richmond could be impacted by AI

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A new report out of the Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond among the top metropolitan areas where artificial intelligence could hurt the workforce.

Though economic and business experts in the commonwealth argue that even as AI technology advances, employment levels should remain the same.

The Chamber of Commerce pulled national data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank cities with the most at-risk jobs when it comes to AI taking over. On its list, Richmond falls at 34, with just under 77,000 jobs that have the potential to be taken over by AI.

That number rounds out to be just over 12% of employment in Richmond.

The director of the Center for Economic Education at Virginia Commonwealth University, Stephen Day, points out that data could be skewed if it is not factoring in how many jobs could be improved by AI if people learn how to incorporate it efficiently into their careers.

He says looking at those numbers is not that cut and dry.

“In the long term, I see no chance of there being a permanent unemployment as a result of AI. There’s always going to be new jobs created, or as long as we have new products, as long as there are problems in the world, we’re going to have work to do on them,” Day said.

He says we may see some impact in the short term as people learn how to handle AI and work alongside it, but he thinks it could be a benefit to many employees, as it has the potential to make their work easier.

Anton Korinek is an economics professor at the University of Virginia and has studied AI and the workforce for years. He says we should only fear losing jobs once AI learns how to do everything humans can.

Right now, he says it can just do specific tasks. He says jobs would only be taken over if it ends up being cheaper to pay for a computer system rather than pay the employee, but if people learn to work with AI, that cannot happen.

“Companies need to be willing to take advantage of all the opportunities that these generative AI systems affords them. And I think in Richmond, we have a good chance to do that,” Korinek said.

Korinek and Day agree the tech and education levels in Richmond make the city better equipped than others in the country, and they say it is only continuing to advance in that direction and invest in sites to build on that.

Milos Manic with VCU’s Cybersecurity Center is a bit more cautious when it comes to analyzing the data, as he says he has seen research that shows our jobs could be at more of a risk, and 12%, as the Chamber reports, could be a conservative estimate. He says that’s if we do not learn how to work with AI.

“That doesn’t mean that such a person will be left with a job. It only means that that person will be more effective by adopting that technique and being able to do both,” Manic said.

So, if workers in the Richmond area do not want to lose their job to AI down the road, these experts all recommend learning how to use AI to one’s advantage so the two can coexist.

“If AI really gets so much better, it would also mean that our economy can suddenly grow a lot because these AI systems will be really productive. And if the economy grows a lot, then we should expect that it also creates new jobs and that wages would actually rise,” Korinek said.

The report estimates these impacts could come in the next several years, though Korinek says it is hard to tell when we could see those effects from AI, as it is advancing and changing daily.

