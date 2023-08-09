Police searching for man stealing from homes in Richmond neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating after a man attempted to break into homes in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods.

Detectives say the unidentified man has been seen on multiple home security cameras attempting to access people’s homes. Sometimes, the man would get into the house, take car keys, and steal the residents’ vehicles.

This individual is suspected to be a part of at least 11 reports of this activity.

He also may be holding a shoulder bag and wearing a face mask.

In many of these reported incidents, windows and doors have been unlocked.

Those with images from home surveillance cameras of who they believe is the suspect or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or text camera footage to (804) 510-4188.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.