Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police searching for man stealing from homes in Richmond neighborhoods

Richmond police are investigating after a man attempted to break into homes in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating after a man attempted to break into homes in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods.

Detectives say the unidentified man has been seen on multiple home security cameras attempting to access people’s homes. Sometimes, the man would get into the house, take car keys, and steal the residents’ vehicles.

This individual is suspected to be a part of at least 11 reports of this activity.

He also may be holding a shoulder bag and wearing a face mask.

In many of these reported incidents, windows and doors have been unlocked.

Those with images from home surveillance cameras of who they believe is the suspect or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or text camera footage to (804) 510-4188.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
James River
3 found dead in James River
Ivan Franco of Texas has been charged with reckless driving.
Peruvian woman dies in crash on I-85; man charged with reckless driving
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo

Latest News

Henrico Police were pursuing the suspect on Williamsburg Road late Monday.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richmond police are investigating after a man attempted to break into homes in the Oak Grove...
Police searching for man stealing from homes in Richmond neighborhoods
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Residents living in the outlined areas will not have water from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m....
Chesterfield shutting off Otterdale waterlines overnight