Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, making it a special weekend for stargazers.

The crescent moon will be minimally illuminated on Saturday and Sunday, according to Earth Sky.

Officials with the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University said dozens of meteors will zoom through the sky per hour.

To get the best looks at this sight, people are advised to find an area with little to no light pollution and hope that it’s a cloud-free day.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best viewing.

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
FEMA will provide New Flood Maps to Richmond residents (Source: Pixabay)
Know Your Flood Risk: Richmond residents can see new FEMA flood maps

Latest News

Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Source: Jayson...
RAW: Wildfire in Hawaii fueled by hurricane winds
Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died