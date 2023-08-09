Your Money with Carlson Financial
No trial date set for teen charged in Richmond mass shooting

Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring...
Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a new legal delay for the teenager arrested in the deadly Richmond mass shooting back in June.

19-year-old Amari Pollard was in court Wednesday morning but still does not have a trial date set.

19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges.
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard is facing second-degree murder with more potential charges.(Richmond City Jail)

Wednesday’s court hearing was Pollard’s second appearance since he was charged with first-degree murder. However, after both appearances, there’s been very little progress in the case.

Pollard’s first-degree murder charge is connected to the death of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson just moments after the Huguenot High School graduation.

Jackson and his step-father Renzo Smith were both gunned down outside the Altria Theater on June 6.

Question remain following mass shooting outside Altria Theater

After Wednesday’s hearing, there are two updates.

First, Pollard has attorneys on record. Jason Anthony and James Bullard will continue to represent him.

There was also talk about setting a trial date, but that was put on hold because the judge was not in the courtroom. Instead, another hearing will be on Aug. 24 to set that trial date.

The trial is expected to start sometime in January or February.

Anthony says he’s concerned about several aspects of how the case is being handled but is overall confident in his client.

“He’s a remarkable young man in every way I mean, you don’t have to like all of your clients you do the same thing no matter what but Amari is as likable and kind and respectful a client that I’ve ever had, and we’re lucky to have him, not him to have us,” Anthony said.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Pollard attended the graduation because his younger cousin was graduating.

NBC12 tried talking to the family members of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith while they were at the hearing. They declined to comment.

