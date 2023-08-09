Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Henrico High School student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The man who killed a Henrico High School student will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Jaishon Banks to 112 years behind bars for the murder of 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby.

Back in January, a jury convicted Banks of first-degree murder.

Brown-Mosby was shot and killed in May of last year, just weeks before she was set to graduate.

