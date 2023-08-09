I-95 shuts down due to crash near Temple Avenue

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 is causing delays in Colonial Heights.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 South near Temple Avenue (mile marker 54.9).

The Colonial Heights Police Department says the Ellerslie Avenue Bridge is closed due to the crash, and drivers should avoid the area.

As of 11:20 a.m., backups are three miles long.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.