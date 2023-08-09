Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Two rounds of storms will be possible Thursday with one around lunch time, and another in the late afternoon
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential of a few strong to severe storms during the midday and late afternoon.

It’s a low-end risk overall. RVA is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. The threat is expected to be greater south and east of RVA. The Storm Prediction Center has included much of southside Virginia from the Tri-cities points south and east in a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

A level 2 out of 5 risk includes areas from the Tri-Cities points south on Thursday, with a lower level 1 out of 5 risk for RVA.(WWBT)

The main threat looks like strong damaging wind gusts within any stronger storms that can develop along a line of showers and storms that is expected to cross the area. Downpours are also likely. An isolated tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Strong wind gusts are expected to be the main threat with any storms on Thursday, but localized flooding and a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.(WWBT)

There could be two rounds of storms on Thursday. There will likely be one round of storms in the late morning/early afternoon, right around lunchtime from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a second round possible from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first round of storms could bring downpours and pockets of stronger wind gusts.

There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.(WWBT)

A second round of storms will be possible later Thursday afternoon. There’s a bigger question mark if the second round will materialize than the first. It all depends how much we heat up in the mid-afternoon and the atmosphere destabilizes. If it gets back into the mid-80s and a second round of storms develops, it may have more potential for severe weather than the first round, with strong wind gusts still the main threat.

There is a bigger question mark if we will see a second round of storms on Thursday, but this round has potential to be more severe if we heat up during the mid-afternoon.(WWBT)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts.

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

