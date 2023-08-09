First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential of a few strong to severe storms during the midday and late afternoon.

It’s a low-end risk overall. RVA is in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. The threat is expected to be greater south and east of RVA. The Storm Prediction Center has included much of southside Virginia from the Tri-cities points south and east in a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

The main threat looks like strong damaging wind gusts within any stronger storms that can develop along a line of showers and storms that is expected to cross the area. Downpours are also likely. An isolated tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

There could be two rounds of storms on Thursday. There will likely be one round of storms in the late morning/early afternoon, right around lunchtime from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a second round possible from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first round of storms could bring downpours and pockets of stronger wind gusts.

A second round of storms will be possible later Thursday afternoon. There’s a bigger question mark if the second round will materialize than the first. It all depends how much we heat up in the mid-afternoon and the atmosphere destabilizes. If it gets back into the mid-80s and a second round of storms develops, it may have more potential for severe weather than the first round, with strong wind gusts still the main threat.

