Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces 5K to benefit local nonprofits

The race is a part of the golf tournament’s “Birdies for Charity” program
The race will benefit local non-profit organizations that participate in the golf tournament’s...
The race will benefit local non-profit organizations that participate in the golf tournament’s “Birdies for Charity” program.(WWBT NBC12)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is hosting a new 5K race in September to benefit local nonprofit organizations and give back to the Richmond community.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which is a PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament sponsored by Dominion Energy, is partnering with Sports Backers and Performance Food Group to host the road race on Sept. 14. The race will start and finish at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location.

The race will benefit local nonprofit organizations that participate in the golf tournament’s “Birdies for Charity” program, which has helped raise more than $9.3 million for local charities.

The 5K will begin at 6 p.m. and will be limited to 500 participants. The entry fee with be $40 through Aug. 21 and $45 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 14 if space is still available.

The fee will benefit the nonprofit organization of the participant’s choosing. Nearly 50 charities will be represented, and the participant has the option to add an additional donation.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, medal and one beverage ticket to redeem at Hardywood after the race. The race course is fairly flat, and water will be provided throughout the route. There will also be live music and food trucks after the race at Hardywood.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions playoff events to determine the Charles Schwab Cup Champion. This year’s tournament is set to begin on Oct. 19. at The County Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

For more information on Birdies for Charity and the new 5K, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

The Colonial Heights Police Department says the Ellerslie Avenue Bridge is also closed.
Truck strikes bridge, spills debris on I-95 in Colonial Heights
A nonprofit group that offered to provide safety patrols at Huguenot High School has said its...
Uvalde Foundation: Patrol volunteers do not go on school property unless invited
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
Chesterfield libraries introduce free Naloxone
Police say one person was charged with assaulting law enforcement while three were taken to the...
1 charged with assault, 3 hospitalized in Chesterfield crash