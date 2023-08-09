Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces 5K to benefit local nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is hosting a new 5K race in September to benefit local nonprofit organizations and give back to the Richmond community.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which is a PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament sponsored by Dominion Energy, is partnering with Sports Backers and Performance Food Group to host the road race on Sept. 14. The race will start and finish at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location.

The race will benefit local nonprofit organizations that participate in the golf tournament’s “Birdies for Charity” program, which has helped raise more than $9.3 million for local charities.

The 5K will begin at 6 p.m. and will be limited to 500 participants. The entry fee with be $40 through Aug. 21 and $45 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 14 if space is still available.

The fee will benefit the nonprofit organization of the participant’s choosing. Nearly 50 charities will be represented, and the participant has the option to add an additional donation.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, medal and one beverage ticket to redeem at Hardywood after the race. The race course is fairly flat, and water will be provided throughout the route. There will also be live music and food trucks after the race at Hardywood.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions playoff events to determine the Charles Schwab Cup Champion. This year’s tournament is set to begin on Oct. 19. at The County Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

