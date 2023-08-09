Chesterfield shutting off Otterdale waterlines overnight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County is shutting down the waterlines for residents living off of Otterdale Road Wednesday for drainage improvements projects.

The Otterdale Drainage Project Team says the waterline will be shut down from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Those living on Westerleigh Summer Lake, Otterdale Pointe and surrounding neighborhoods will not have water during that time.

The project team recommends collecting water for drinking and cooking and even filling up your bathtub with a few inches of water to add water to toilet tanks.

They also say there is a possibility the work will go beyond the planned hours and ask residents to make a plan to be without water early in the morning Thursday.

