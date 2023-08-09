Chesterfield libraries introduce free Naloxone

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is making Naloxone, a medication that reverses an opioid overdose, available for free at all branches.

The library system recommends the medication for anyone that is or has a loved one experiencing addiction. People who have been prescribed opioids are also encouraged to pick up a dose.

According to the CDC, Naloxone is a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses overdoses from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications, when administered in time. Doses are easy to use and small to carry, typically coming in nasal spray form.

For those interested in receiving a supply of Naloxone, CCPL also recommends viewing the “REVIVE!” online training video, which can be found here.

In June, a Chesterfield librarian at LaPrade Library off Hull Street Road saved a man’s life by administering Naloxone after she found him unresponsive.

For more information on Chesterfield’s REVIVE! program and obtaining naloxone, click or tap here.

