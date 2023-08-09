Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Chesterfield libraries introduce free Naloxone

The medication reverses an opioid overdose
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a new tool in their first-aid kits that could save lives.(clear)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is making Naloxone, a medication that reverses an opioid overdose, available for free at all branches.

The library system recommends the medication for anyone that is or has a loved one experiencing addiction. People who have been prescribed opioids are also encouraged to pick up a dose.

According to the CDC, Naloxone is a life-saving medication that rapidly reverses overdoses from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications, when administered in time. Doses are easy to use and small to carry, typically coming in nasal spray form.

For those interested in receiving a supply of Naloxone, CCPL also recommends viewing the “REVIVE!” online training video, which can be found here.

In June, a Chesterfield librarian at LaPrade Library off Hull Street Road saved a man’s life by administering Naloxone after she found him unresponsive.

For more information on Chesterfield’s REVIVE! program and obtaining naloxone, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

Advanced weapons scanners in Hopewell.
AI weapons detection startups compete with industry giant in expanding Va. school market
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
Cybercrime reporting data likely not ‘consistent or complete,’ government watchdog finds
There will likely be one round of showers and storms arriving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday