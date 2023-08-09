Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

The best meteor shower of the year peaks this weekend

The Perseids rarely disappoint and the stars are aligning for a great show this year.
Every year, the earth’s orbit takes us through the dusty trail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle in August.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every year, the earth’s orbit takes us through the dusty trail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle in August. When little pieces of dust hit our atmosphere at more than 100,000 miles per hour, they burn up and create what many call “shooting stars.” This year, the show could be amazing.

Why?

Other than clouds, the big thing that ruins stargazing and meteor watching is light pollution. Night pollution comes mainly from man-made things but the Moon can also cause problems. On a night with a bright full moon, your eyes have a hard time picking up the relatively faint light of meteors. This happened last year. A full moon ruined the show and we barely mentioned the shower in our newscasts.

FULL FORECAST >

This weekend, the moon is only going to be 7% illuminated (just a slim crescent) plus it doesn’t rise in the Eastern sky until 3:24am.

I’ve been “hunting” meteors for years and I’m really excited about our chances Saturday night (August 12) into Sunday morning (August 13). The peak aligning with the weekend means many of us get the chance to stay out late and sacrifice a few hours of sleep.

My tip-- find a dark spot. The moon won’t bother your view this year but electric lights will. The farther you can get away from city lights, the better. A park or campground like James River State Park in Buckingham county would be perfect. But don’t let your setting stop your from trying. The Perseids have a history of producing what are called “fireballs.” These are exceptionally bring and long-lasting streaks of light across the sky.

Best of Luck, and lets hope for clear skies!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and hot but low-for-August Humidity
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Beautiful Wednesday, Rain Chance Returns Thursday
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Forecast: Breezy and less humid Tuesday
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.