Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

AI weapons detection startups compete with industry giant in expanding Va. school market

Advanced weapons scanners in Hopewell.
Advanced weapons scanners in Hopewell.(WWBT)
By JW Catherine
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Demand from Virginia school divisions for better building security is on the rise following increases in school shootings over the past several years, including a high-profile case at a Newport News elementary in January.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, Virginia had 13 school shootings in 2022, the most on record for the state. As of early August, the number of wounded and killed in 2023 had already matched last year’s total.

This May, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $16.4 million in competitive grant funding for additional security infrastructure at schools, and so far at least 10 school divisions in Virginia have plans to install new weapons detection systems.

As school officials and communities deliberate on how to best protect their students, two different approaches to school security are competing for control of the nascent market: more traditional metal detection on the one hand versus artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection on the other.

Over the past decade, advancements in machine learning technology have made it possible for startups like Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology to take on industry staples like Italian company Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi, better known as CEIA, in the market for school contracts in Virginia and across the United States.

Evolv currently has contracts with the Prince William County and Alexandria City school divisions, and spokesperson Jill Lemond said the company is in talks with several others but declined to name them.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Geo was killed while riding his bike back home from work Monday night.
Teen killed by stolen car while riding bike home from work
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

The Colonial Heights Police Department says the Ellerslie Avenue Bridge is also closed.
Truck strikes bridge, spills debris on I-95 in Colonial Heights
A nonprofit group that offered to provide safety patrols at Huguenot High School has said its...
Uvalde Foundation: Patrol volunteers do not go on school property unless invited
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
Chesterfield libraries introduce free Naloxone
The race will benefit local non-profit organizations that participate in the golf tournament’s...
Dominion Energy Charity Classic announces 5K to benefit local nonprofits
Police say one person was charged with assaulting law enforcement while three were taken to the...
1 charged with assault, 3 hospitalized in Chesterfield crash