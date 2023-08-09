1 charged with assault, 3 hospitalized in Chesterfield crash
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A person was charged with assault and three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.
Officers are investigating a two-car crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road.
Three people were taken to the hospital, and one person has been arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.