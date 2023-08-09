Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 charged with assault, 3 hospitalized in Chesterfield crash

Police say one person was charged with assaulting law enforcement while three were taken to the hospital.
Police say one person was charged with assaulting law enforcement while three were taken to the hospital.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A person was charged with assault and three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are investigating a two-car crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and one person has been arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
