1 charged with assault, 3 hospitalized in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A person was charged with assault and three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are investigating a two-car crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road.

Officers are currently investigating a two car crash at watermill and old hundred. 3 persons have been transported and one person has been arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/HrWsOfCm9E — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) August 9, 2023

Three people were taken to the hospital, and one person has been arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement.

