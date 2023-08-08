Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, August 8, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
The street has also been closed to traffic going into the neighborhood.
Henrico police investigating homicide, one person in custody following barricade situation
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Virginia State Police says the single-vehicle crash was on I-85 South near Rawlings at mile...
1 dead after crash on I-85 in Brunswick

Latest News

FEMA will provide New Flood Maps to Richmond residents (Source: Pixabay)
Know your flood risk: Richmond residents can see new FEMA Flood Maps tonight
Gracie was one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a dog-breeding facility in Cumberland County.
‘Wonderful addition’: Family reflects one year after adopting beagle rescued from Envigo facility
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the division is upgrading security measures inside school...
RPS short nearly 200 teachers two weeks before school starts