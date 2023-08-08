Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- One person is dead, and another is in police custody after a barricade situation in Henrico’s West End.
- Richmond Public Schools are racing against time to hire more staff as they are short nearly 200 teachers two weeks before school starts.
- Richmond residents will have the chance to see new FEMA Flood Maps tonight.
- 4) Today will be sunny and breezy, with low humidity. Full forecast >
