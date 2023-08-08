VCU Police searching for two credit card theft suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU police are looking for two people who stole multiple wallets from VCU Health facilities and used the stolen credit cards in Henrico.

Six victims reported to the VCU Police Department on July 7 that personal items, including credit cards, debit cards, and government-issued identification cards, were missing. Victims reported debit and credit cards had attempted, or fraudulent, charges made on the same day.

Police say two suspects entered two VCU Health facilities in downtown Richmond, stole multiple wallets and charge cards, then subsequently used cards at retailers in Henrico.

Police are working to identify two individuals in connection to the reports. Security camera footage from a retailer in Henrico County shows the two using stolen cards in the Shops at White Oak Village.

In surveillance footage, one of the suspects is wearing a red or pink baseball cap, a black face mask, a short-sleeve black shirt, a long white-sleeve shirt, a tan purse, and dark-colored pants. They have a tattoo of the number “619″ behind their right ear.

The second is wearing a black headband, black face mask and black short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts. They have a tattoo on the wrist/thumb area of their right hand.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

