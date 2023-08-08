Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VCU Police searching for two credit card theft suspects

VCU police are looking for two people who stole multiple wallets from VCU Health facilities and used the stolen credit cards in Henrico.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU police are looking for two people who stole multiple wallets from VCU Health facilities and used the stolen credit cards in Henrico.

Six victims reported to the VCU Police Department on July 7 that personal items, including credit cards, debit cards, and government-issued identification cards, were missing. Victims reported debit and credit cards had attempted, or fraudulent, charges made on the same day.

Police say two suspects entered two VCU Health facilities in downtown Richmond, stole multiple wallets and charge cards, then subsequently used cards at retailers in Henrico.

Police are working to identify two individuals in connection to the reports. Security camera footage from a retailer in Henrico County shows the two using stolen cards in the Shops at White Oak Village.

In surveillance footage, one of the suspects is wearing a red or pink baseball cap, a black face mask, a short-sleeve black shirt, a long white-sleeve shirt, a tan purse, and dark-colored pants. They have a tattoo of the number “619″ behind their right ear.

The second is wearing a black headband, black face mask and black short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts. They have a tattoo on the wrist/thumb area of their right hand.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Ivan Franco of Texas has been charged with reckless driving.
Peruvian woman dies in crash on I-85; man charged with reckless driving

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin at Parents Matter conversation at Crestview Elementary School Tuesday.
At parent-focused event, Youngkin takes aim at social media’s ‘destructive influence’
A private security force will now work with Richmond police to get a handle on crime after...
New security force recruited to patrol RRHA public housing
VCU Police are searching for two credit card theft suspects.
VCU Police searching for two credit card theft suspects
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a barricade situation in Henrico County’s west...
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico