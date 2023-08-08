Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

TV and movie strike ignites calls for greater Virginia film incentives

‘If we can’t give them work in Virginia, they’re just going to move to another state’
Scenes for “Walking Dead, The World Beyond” are being filmed on Oregon Hill Parkway, near the...
Scenes for “Walking Dead, The World Beyond” are being filmed on Oregon Hill Parkway, near the Lee Bridge.(NBC12)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With appearances in nearly 80 television shows spanning a 30-year career, actor and Virginia Beach native Keith Flippen’s current role involves donning his acting union’s “SAG-AFTRA strong” shirt and publicizing the ongoing nationwide strike by screenwriters and actors.

“We’re trying to share with people that we are not Hollywood. We are people that work right here in the local [union chapter] and that we are not rich and we are not famous,” Flippen said. “We are just laborers, and the value of our labor is not being heard.”

Last month, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the Writers Guild of America in a dual strike, the first since 1960, after they were unable to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies.

Both unions are seeking higher wages, regulations on the use of artificial intelligence in TV and film and a restructuring of how residuals — long-term payments to actors and writers for the repeated use of their work through streaming services and television reruns — are determined. They say the need for all of the changes has been exacerbated by the increased use of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Flippen said he would be in a much better financial position if he received the same residual payments now that he received from network shows early in his career.

“That residual would keep me eating, keep my bills paid and keep my heat on and pay my mortgage. … It was possible to earn a living when we were just networks,” he said. “The residual payments on streaming are much, much lower and they diminish more quickly.”

The lower payments also mean Flippen hasn’t met his union’s $26,000 minimum earnings requirement to qualify for health insurance in 13 of the past 20 years.

READ MORE AT VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Ivan Franco of Texas has been charged with reckless driving.
Peruvian woman dies in crash on I-85; man charged with reckless driving

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin at Parents Matter conversation at Crestview Elementary School Tuesday
Youngkin visits Henrico school for ‘Parents Matter’ campaign stop
Colette Maranda is a dance instructor at the Ashland Dance Academy, but she brings something...
Dance academy doubles as community outreach organization for Ashland children
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
The Town of Ashland is known for trains and Fourth Fridays, but a small dance studio, one could...
Dance academy doubles as community outreach organization for Ashland children