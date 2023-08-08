Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy, with low humidity

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breezy with much lower humidity today with another pleasant day tomorrow. Rain chance growing for Thursday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and turning less humid this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Rain could happen at just about any time during the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows around 70°, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

