Know your flood risk: Richmond residents can see new FEMA Flood Maps tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FEMA is looking to update Richmond’s Flood Maps, which means some residents could now be in a High-Risk Zone for flooding for the first time.

Flooding is considered the number one natural disaster in the US; therefore, FEMA has created maps for residents to stay prepared before disaster strikes.

With the new maps, residents can determine if their home is in a flood zone and if flood insurance is necessary.

Last year in Southwest Virginia, floods ravaged Buchanan County, and many residents didn’t have flood insurance and were then denied federal dollars to help pay for damage to their homes.

Because of instances like this, Richmond residents are encouraged to take matters into their own hands.

Residents are invited to a meeting tonight to review the city’s new flood insurance rate maps.

The maps will help determine how much you might have to pay for your property’s flood insurance and learn how high the flood risk is for your home or building.

City officials say these new maps are more accurate than the old ones because they were drafted using more precise risk data.

These maps still haven’t been finalized yet and are under review.

If you’re interested in seeing the risk level for your property, you can come to that meeting tonight at the Hickory Hill Community Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

