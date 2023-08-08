Police: Juvenile carjacking suspect hits, kills juvenile bicyclist

Your Money with Carlson Financial
A juvenile is in police custody after a carjacking leads to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is in police custody after a carjacking leads to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

On Monday, Aug. 7, around 10:34 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 4300 block of Lakefield Mews Drive for a reported carjacking.

Once on scene, the complainant said he was approached by a masked male who brandished a firearm. The suspect then got inside the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were able to find the vehicle, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle was traveling on Williamsburg Road (Rt. 60) at high speed, so the driver struck a bicyclist from behind.

The suspect then crashed into a utility pole near Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane. The driver was taken into custody and identified as a juvenile male. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for injuries and later discharged into police custody. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

The bicyclist involved in the crash, also a juvenile male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police obtained multiple petitions against the juvenile suspect, which include:

  • Carjacking
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile
  • Felony Eluding
  • Felony Murder

