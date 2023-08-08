Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg Police open death investigation on Rome Street

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a death in the 100 block of Rome Street.

There was a heavy police presence in the area during the investigation.

Police have not released any details about the victim involved, and there is no word of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

