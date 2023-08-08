Petersburg inmate convicted of producing obscene images of children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg will spend more time behind bars.

On Tuesday, Jesse Fernando Perez, 36, was convicted of producing obscene images of children.

Perez is already serving a 121-month federal sentence for possession of child pornography.

“While incarcerated, he copied images of children from books and magazines, and then drew on the images to create depictions of the children engaged in sexually explicit activity,” U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber said.

Perez will be sentenced on Monday, Dec. 11. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.

