New security force recruited to patrol RRHA public housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Housing Authority (RRHA) is recruiting help from outside the city in an effort to stop gun violence across its communities.

A private security force will now work with Richmond police to get a handle on crime after residents requested more protection.

RRHA is calling this a “resident-led” effort to alleviate violence in Richmond’s public housing communities.

“This is not a police force. This is a security force to work with the residents,” RRHA CEO Stephen Nesmith said.

RRHA is bringing in a private firm called Sentry Force Security. It will deploy 9 security officers to patrol six of its neighborhoods, which include nearly 3,000 units.

Nesmith says families and neighbors came forward and inspired this initiative after witnessing a pattern of violence.

“Our residents said, ‘please give us a bit more security and safety. I’m afraid to have my kids walking the street after dusk,’” Nesmith said. “They don’t want them walking during the day. Some of the killings and the drugs and this kind of stuff is happening during the day.”

RRHA says it brought Sentry Force on board after hearing about the progress it made in Norfolk’s public housing authority.

Those officers will work in conjunction with Richmond Police Department.

“What we found out is it did make a difference, and we believe that it will make a difference here,” Nesmith said.

Even though these officers will be armed and able to detain people, Nesmith says they cannot legally arrest anyone. He says only police officers can do that.

“To make an arrest, you must be a police officer. What they will be licensed to do is to detain,” Nesmith said.

RRHA had its own police force, but it was abruptly disbanded in 2014 due to funding issues.

“We’re open to making changes, reviewing how it works, and maybe increasing, decreasing, making strategic amendments and changes as we go forward to hear from residents,” Nesmith said.

The security officers are set to arrive in Richmond and start training on Aug. 27.

Before the security force arrives, there will be several town hall meetings to give residents a chance to weigh in on the transition.

TOWN HALL MEETINGS FOR RRHA SECURITY FORCE

Gilpin Community | Monday, Aug. 21 @ 5:30 p.m. – Calhoun Family Investment Center | 436 Calhoun Street, 2nd Floor Gymnasium

Hillside Community | Tuesday, Aug. 22 @ 5:30 p.m. – Hillside Community Center | 1500 Harwood Street, Richmond

Creighton and Fairfield Communities | Wednesday, Aug. 23 @ 5:30 p.m. – Location To Be Determined

Mosby and Whitcomb Communities – Thursday, Aug. 24 @ 5:30 p.m. – Location To Be Determined

Monday, Aug. 28 @ 5:30 p.m.– Meeting ID: 818 0310 0968 | Passcode: 375711 VIRTUAL OPTION (via ZOOM) –@ 5:30 p.m.– https://pwa.zoom.us/wc/ 818 0310 0968375711

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.