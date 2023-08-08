Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show

Records also show the Richneck Elementary student said ‘I shot that b**** dead’
Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division.
Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - New court documents show that a first-grader admitted to shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School earlier this year.

Court documents reveal at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, Newport News dispatchers received a call about a shooting in one of the classrooms. When officers arrived, they found a school employee restraining the 6-year-old.

The boy’s teacher Abby Zwerner suffered severe injuries to her hand and upper torso.

The school employee who restrained the boy told detectives the child made a profane statement, admitting he shot his teacher.

While being restrained, the boy allegedly said, “I shot that b**** dead,” “I did it,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

The boy’s mom Deja Taylor was charged with felony neglect and reckless storage of a firearm.

Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

The shooting led to a shakeup in Newport News Public Schools.

Gary Parker, who served as the Superintendent of the school division, was fired by the school board weeks after the shooting. The principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division, alleging officials ignored warnings about the student leading up to the shooting.

