Huguenot High School to receive Uvalde Foundation Safety Patrols

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Huguenot High School are getting some extra security from a national non-profit.

The “Uvalde Foundation” is recruiting volunteers to join its ‘Stop Now’ Patrols on the school campus during the opening weeks of the 2023-2024 school year and weekly throughout the academic year.

The foundation chose Huguenot after the deadly shooting outside the Altria Theater in June.

Volunteers with the Uvalde Foundation are trained to recognize a threat on campus and report anything suspicious.

