Driver hits, kills man riding electric scooter in Richmond

The RPD Crash Team determined the scooter was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue, with the...
The RPD Crash Team determined the scooter was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue, with the Toyota traveling north on North Lombardy Street when the two collided.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say a man riding an electric scooter died after a car hit him Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, around 7:33 a.m., police were called to 201 North Lombardy Street at the intersection of Grove Avenue for the report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian riding an electric scooter in the intersection.

Officers arrived and located the scooter’s operator, 38-year-old Vidal Smith, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle’s driver, a Toyota Sienna van, was not injured and remained on the scene to talk with investigators. The RPD Crash Team determined the scooter was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue, with the Toyota traveling north on North Lombardy Street when the two collided.

Investigators are seeking more information about this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
Kelvin V. Goodson was reported missing on July 24.
Chesterfield Police searching for missing man in need of medication
The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan