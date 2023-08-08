Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dept. of Health lifts Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory in part of Lake Anna

Swimming Advisory remains in effect for Upper North Anna Branch.
There is still a warning for the upper section of the North Anna Branch in Spotsylvania County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is lifting an advisory for a harmful Algae Bloom in Lake Anna.

VDH says this impacts the Upper Pamunkey Branch section of Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties that was put into effect on June 29.

“Laboratory results from samples collected July 18 and 31 indicate that algae conditions in the Upper Pamunkey Branch have returned to acceptable levels, and a swimming advisory is no longer needed,” a spokesperson for VDH said.

However, there is still a warning for the upper section of the North Anna Branch in Spotsylvania County.

VDH says to avoid the North Anna Branch area for the time being.

To look at a map of harmful algae blooms across the commonwealth, click here.

