Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Dance academy doubles as community outreach organization for Ashland children

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Town of Ashland is known for trains and Fourth Fridays, but a small dance studio, one could argue, should be added to the list of favorites.

Colette Maranda is a dance instructor at the Ashland Dance Academy, but she brings something even bigger to the small town. You’ve seen her routines light up the streets of Ashland with dozens of kids of all ages, but what you don’t see are the life lessons they learn.

The Ashland Dance Academy doubles as a community outreach organization. So even if her students forget a step or two, the most important lesson they’ll remember is supporting one another.

“We host at least an extra event a month outside of just students coming to dance class. For Christmas time, we had a giving tree so students would bring in packages, and we could gift at least three Head Start classrooms with presents. We have Valentine’s Day balls; we have a big bash,” Maranda said.

Just last week, she hosted a bike-a-thon for Harry Smith of Ashland. The 10-year-old’s life is now turned upside down as he battles leukemia. His parents are now leaning on hope as they work to support Harry and his two siblings.

Watch the full story here:

The Town of Ashland is known for trains and Fourth Fridays, but a small dance studio, one could argue, should be added to the list of favorites.Colette Maranda

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Ivan Franco of Texas has been charged with reckless driving.
Peruvian woman dies in crash on I-85; man charged with reckless driving

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin at Parents Matter conversation at Crestview Elementary School Tuesday
Youngkin visits Henrico school for ‘Parents Matter’ campaign stop
Scenes for “Walking Dead, The World Beyond” are being filmed on Oregon Hill Parkway, near the...
TV and movie strike ignites calls for greater Virginia film incentives
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
The Town of Ashland is known for trains and Fourth Fridays, but a small dance studio, one could...
Dance academy doubles as community outreach organization for Ashland children