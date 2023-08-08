Dance academy doubles as community outreach organization for Ashland children

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Town of Ashland is known for trains and Fourth Fridays, but a small dance studio, one could argue, should be added to the list of favorites.

Colette Maranda is a dance instructor at the Ashland Dance Academy, but she brings something even bigger to the small town. You’ve seen her routines light up the streets of Ashland with dozens of kids of all ages, but what you don’t see are the life lessons they learn.

The Ashland Dance Academy doubles as a community outreach organization. So even if her students forget a step or two, the most important lesson they’ll remember is supporting one another.

“We host at least an extra event a month outside of just students coming to dance class. For Christmas time, we had a giving tree so students would bring in packages, and we could gift at least three Head Start classrooms with presents. We have Valentine’s Day balls; we have a big bash,” Maranda said.

Just last week, she hosted a bike-a-thon for Harry Smith of Ashland. The 10-year-old’s life is now turned upside down as he battles leukemia. His parents are now leaning on hope as they work to support Harry and his two siblings.

