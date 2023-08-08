Chesterfield Police searching for missing man in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are looking for a man reported missing last month, who is believed not to have his medication.

Kelvin V. Goodson, 54, was reported missing by his roommate on July 24 after not returning to his residence at 3200 Main Street for several weeks. At this point, the investigation indicates that Goodson does not have his car or any identification.

Goodson is described as a Black male, about 5′10″ and weighing about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has several medical conditions and may need medication.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Goodson’s whereabouts to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

