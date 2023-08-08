Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Police searching for missing man in need of medication

Kelvin V. Goodson was reported missing on July 24.
Kelvin V. Goodson was reported missing on July 24.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are looking for a man reported missing last month, who is believed not to have his medication.

Kelvin V. Goodson, 54, was reported missing by his roommate on July 24 after not returning to his residence at 3200 Main Street for several weeks. At this point, the investigation indicates that Goodson does not have his car or any identification.

Goodson is described as a Black male, about 5′10″ and weighing about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has several medical conditions and may need medication.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Goodson’s whereabouts to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

The pros and cons of a taking out a 401(k) loan
