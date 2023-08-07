Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Wonderful addition’: Family reflects one year after adopting beagle rescued from Envigo facility

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend, Annette Marchioli and her family will be celebrating one year since they brought their new furry family member, Gracie, home.

“I just feel like we’re all so much richer for having her in our lives,” Marchioli said.

Annette Marchioli embraces Gracie, who she adopted nearly one year ago after she was rescued...
Annette Marchioli embraces Gracie, who she adopted nearly one year ago after she was rescued from Envigo's facility in Cumberland County.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Gracie was one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a dog-breeding facility in Cumberland County. The facility, owned by Envigo, was shut down in 2022 over complaints of abuse and neglect.

“The very first time we met her at the SPCA, she came in, she just had been neutered, and so, she was not feeling well,” Marchioli said. “Her tail was in between her legs, and she was so quiet.”

Marchioli said she immediately fell in love with Gracie and adopted her from the Richmond SPCA on Aug. 11, 2022.

“It’s just been amazing to see her turn into a real dog,” she told NBC12.

A new leash on life, Marchioli said Gracie has been learning, one paw at a time.

Gracie
Gracie(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“She didn’t know how to wag her tail, it hadn’t developed those muscles in her backside,” Marchioli said. “She wasn’t food motivated at all and didn’t know how to play. This is our original beagle, Rocky, and he kept bringing her his toys. He would drop them at her feet, hoping she would play, and she wouldn’t because she didn’t know what to do.”

One year later, Marchioli said Gracie has been getting more comfortable in her new home.

“She has become much more bold, she is very much funloving, she is still very loving and loves to cuddle with us and much more food motivated now,” she said.

Gracie is also adjusting well to her new life alongside her four-legged brother, Rocky. Looking back at the past year, Marchioli said she’s thankful to be part of Gracie’s journey.

Gracie
Gracie(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“To know what she had been exposed to in her first two years of life was just heartbreaking, and to be able to see her turn into sort of such a happy, contented dog who really is no longer scared,” Marchioli said. “She’s been a wonderful addition.”

Marchioli and her family are planning to throw a party this weekend to celebrate one year since Gracie’s adoption.

