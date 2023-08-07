Watch the NBC12 Tower Cam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NBC12 Tower Cam returned in July, giving viewers a chance to see the skies from around the Richmond area during broadcasts.

With Monday, Aug. 7 being a First Alert Weather Day, we’ll be streaming the tower cam throughout the day so you can see storms approaching.

WATCH LIVE:

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts.

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.