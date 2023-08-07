Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Monday, August 7, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Richmond Public School leaders will host a school board meeting to discuss a new plan to keep students safe.
  • Petersburg Police release a new app in hopes to build trust with the community.
  • Multiple people are dead after a charter bus crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania near Harrisburg.
  • Today will be hot and humid, with strong to severe late-day storms likely. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

