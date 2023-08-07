Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Jarred Schultz
Jarred Schultz(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The body of a male believed to be Jarred Schultz, 39m of Barboursville, WV, has been located according to Lewisburg Police Department.

The body was found at approximately 12:36 p.m. in a wooded area near Interstate 64 and Route 219 in Lewisburg.

Lewisburg Police Department said that there is no foul play suspected at this time.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man is missing after he attended the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Jarred David Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on August 5 in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Police Department is actively investigating Schultz’s disappearance along with other agencies such as the WV Division of Natural Resources, WV State Police, WV Division of Corrections, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisburg Fire Department.

LPD has utilized phone pings, blood hound, ground searches, thermal imaging, surveillance footage reviews and drones for aerial searches.

LPD asks that if you have any information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Lewisburg Police office at 304-645-1626.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Virginia State Police says the single-vehicle crash was on I-85 South near Rawlings at mile...
1 dead after crash on I-85 in Brunswick

Latest News

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
The foundation chose Huguenot after the deadly shooting outside the Altria Theater in June.
Huguenot High School to receive Uvalde Foundation Safety Patrols
Volunteers with the Uvalde Foundation are trained to recognize a threat on campus and report...
Huguenot High School to receive Uvalde Foundation Safety Patrols
FEMA will provide New Flood Maps to Richmond residents (Source: Pixabay)
Know Your Flood Risk: Richmond residents can see new FEMA flood maps
The Petersburg Police Department says there was a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of...
Petersburg Police open death investigation on Rome Street