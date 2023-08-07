Your Money with Carlson Financial
Two drivers dead after two head on collisions in Louisa County

Police say two drivers are dead after two head-on collisions in Louisa County
Police say two drivers are dead after two head-on collisions in Louisa County(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating multiple car accidents in Louisa County after two drivers died over the weekend.

Police say the first incident happened Saturday evening when a 2004 sedan crossed over double solid traffic lines and struck a 2012 sedan on Shannon Hill Road near Mount Airy Road.

Both drivers were injured as a result of the crash.

Jermaine Thomas Scott, identified as the driver of the 2004 sedan, died on the scene; police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the 2012 sedan, who was identified as Pamela Lee Thompson, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Another crash is also under investigation after a collision near the 16738 Jefferson Highway area Sunday afternoon.

Police say two Dodge Rams crashed head-on, leaving one driver dead on the scene.

David E. Lively, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was driving east when he crossed the double-yellow solid line and crashed into another Dodge Ram. Lively died on the scene.

The other driver in this incident, who was identified as Bobbie Jo Sprouse, was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both crashes remain under Investigation at this time.

