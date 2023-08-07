Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race raises more than $220,000

The event benefitted the Autism Society of Central Virginia
The RVA Duck Race on Aug. 5 featured more than 17,000 ducks that Central Virginia residents...
The RVA Duck Race on Aug. 5 featured more than 17,000 ducks that Central Virginia residents purchased for a chance at numerous prizes.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion, presented by CoStar Group, raised more than $220,000 for the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

Saturday’s event on Brown’s Island featured more than 17,000 ducks that Central Virginia residents purchased for a chance at numerous prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, sponsored by fas mart®.

The annual sensory-friendly event is designed to accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. The event included several zoned areas that offered for the whole family.

Click/tap here for a list of all of the winners from the event.

