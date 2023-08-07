Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS to discuss new plan to keep students safe

RPS will host a school board meeting at Huguenot High School at 6 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are working to address school safety concerns. This comes after multiple instances of violence involving RPS students last year, including the mass shooting following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

The original plan that was presented back in July includes more than 400 thousand dollars in security changes by purchasing equipment like X-ray scanners and digital radios.

There would also be more than 24 mental health professionals hired within the school system.

Other points, like keeping cell phones out of students’ hands, were also mentioned.

Tonight’s school board meeting will address questions that came up during the last meeting when this 15-point Care and Safety plan was first introduced.

The school system will respond to 13 specific questions asked by the school board, like, Do we have training for students about sexual harassment, and what data are we using to pick cellphone pilot schools?

Other updates to the plan will also be discussed.

The School Board meeting will take place tonight at Huguenot High School at 6 p.m.

