Richmond hosting gun buyback this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After seeing success in 2022, the city of Richmond is back for a second gun buyback program this Saturday in an effort to curb violence.

The city is partnering once again with Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike to give Richmond residents 18 and older the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted firearms.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., residents can turn in assault weapons for $250 in gift cards or handguns and shotguns for $200 in gift cards. Inoperable guns will not be eligible for a payout but will be taken. Participants can choose gift cards from more than one store.

Richmond residents 18+ you can safely dispose of your unwanted firearms this Saturday. You could be eligible to receive up to $250 in gift cards based on the type of gun you turn in. pic.twitter.com/ToR186wTwJ — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 7, 2023

Last summer, leaders called the event a “huge success” after the city paid out nearly $70,000 in gift cards to Walmart, Kroger and Amazon, and the event had to be shut down after just four hours because of overwhelming response. Police took 474 firearms, including five assault weapons and 227 handguns.

In Richmond Police Department’s mid-year crime briefing on July 20, Chief Rick Edwards reported that there have been 358 firearm thefts from motor vehicles, up 19% from 2022.

