Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with strong to severe late-day storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and very humid today with scattered strong to severe storms likely this evening.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Storms are likely this evening. Storm window from 6-11pm with peak storm chance in RVA around 8pm.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 70%. rain around 1/2 inch with higher amounts possible, which could cause flooding.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week. Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers and storms likely late in the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A Lingering morning shower chance. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90 (Rain Chance: 40%)

