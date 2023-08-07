Augusta County deputy hospitalized after hit-and-run with tractor-trailer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Augusta County deputy was hospitalized after a hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer Sunday, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the incident occurred on I-81 near mile marker 220.
A deputy driving on I-81 was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer, who drove off without stopping. The impact caused the deputy’s vehicle to travel 100 feet before hitting a VDOT work truck.
No VDOT workers were injured in the crash. The deputy was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of his injuries.
