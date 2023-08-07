Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Augusta County deputy hospitalized after hit-and-run with tractor-trailer

Scene of crash in Augusta County.
Scene of crash in Augusta County.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Augusta County deputy was hospitalized after a hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer Sunday, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred on I-81 near mile marker 220.

Crash in Augusta County.
Crash in Augusta County.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

A deputy driving on I-81 was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer, who drove off without stopping. The impact caused the deputy’s vehicle to travel 100 feet before hitting a VDOT work truck.

No VDOT workers were injured in the crash. The deputy was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties shaded in red. That means conditions are...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
The street has also been closed to traffic going into the neighborhood.
Henrico police investigating homicide, one person in custody following barricade situation
James River
3 found dead in James River
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Virginia State Police says the single-vehicle crash was on I-85 South near Rawlings at mile...
1 dead after crash on I-85 in Brunswick

Latest News

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Just before 11 p.m. Monday, Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities reported a portion of...
Watermain break causes closures, delays in western Henrico
Watermain break in Henrico
Watermain break in Henrico
VDOT says two lanes on I-95 are closed after a vehicle fire.
Lanes close on I-95 in Hanover after vehicle fire
There is currently a three-mile backup while repairs take place.
Emergency repairs on I-95 South cause delays in Chesterfield