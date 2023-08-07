Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Man suffering serious injuries after car crash in Henrico
Police investigating assault that occurred in Henrico overnight
A rare (last time was 2019) "Moderate" risk of severe storms for Western VA. This is a level 4...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday
Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.
Man recovering after shooting in Richmond

Latest News

The event is to help boost dog adoptions and create kennel space at shelters across the region.
18 shelters across Virginia to host pet adoption event Aug. 11-13
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
Police say two drivers are dead after two head-on collisions in Louisa County
Two drivers dead after two head on collisions in Louisa County