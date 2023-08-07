18 shelters across Virginia to host pet adoption event Aug. 11-13
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to help hundreds of dogs find their forever homes, 18 shelters across Virginia are hosting a pet adoption event next weekend.
The three-day event dubbed “Community SNOUTreach” will have adoption fees waived or reduced to help boost dog adoptions and create kennel space in shelters across the region.
The shelters participating in the event will be from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 include:
- Amelia County Animal Shelter
- Brunswick County Animal Shelter
- Buckingham Animal Control
- Charles City County Animal Control
- Colonial Heights Animal Services
- Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Goochland County Animal Care & Protection
- Hanover County Animal Control
- Henrico Police Animal Shelter
- Heritage Humane Society
- Hopewell Animal Services
- New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit
- Petersburg Animal Care & Control
- Powhatan Sherriff’s Office
- Prince George County Animal Services
- Richmond Animal League
- Richmond SPCA
- Southside SPCA
For more information about the event, click here.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.