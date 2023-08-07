18 shelters across Virginia to host pet adoption event Aug. 11-13

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to help hundreds of dogs find their forever homes, 18 shelters across Virginia are hosting a pet adoption event next weekend.

The three-day event dubbed “Community SNOUTreach” will have adoption fees waived or reduced to help boost dog adoptions and create kennel space in shelters across the region.

The shelters participating in the event will be from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 include:

Amelia County Animal Shelter

Brunswick County Animal Shelter

Buckingham Animal Control

Charles City County Animal Control

Colonial Heights Animal Services

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Goochland County Animal Care & Protection

Hanover County Animal Control

Henrico Police Animal Shelter

Heritage Humane Society

Hopewell Animal Services

New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit

Petersburg Animal Care & Control

Powhatan Sherriff’s Office

Prince George County Animal Services

Richmond Animal League

Richmond SPCA

Southside SPCA

For more information about the event, click here.

