BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 85 in Brunswick County.

Virginia State Police says the single-vehicle crash was on I-85 South near Rawlings at mile marker 40.2.

VDOT says the right lane and shoulder are closed, and backups are nearly three miles long.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

