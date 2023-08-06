Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms possible

A steady rain continues this morning for the RVA metro area
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, better chance for showers and storms this evening and overnight. First Alert Weather Day Monday for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

Sunday: An area of moderate to heavy rain continues through daybreak. Patchy fog is possible this morning. Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are more likely this evening and overnight. Lows near 70°, highs near 90°. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%, Evening/Night Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: Near a tenth of an inch)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: A morning shower is possible then partly sunny, hot and humid. A few storms are possible in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected by the evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Better chance for severe storms north and west of RVA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. (Day Rain Chance: 50%, Evening/Night Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still slightly less humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain chances could taper off throughout the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated late-day shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In life, they say there are ups and downs. With kids, nothing is predictable. But the Adams...
Hanover mother hopes to find clinical trial to fight stage 4 cancer
The tax free event will be happening from Friday - Sunday at the 9015 W Broad St. location.
Child clothing store paying sales tax despite no tax holiday weekend
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

Latest News

Hot and humid next few days, watching storm potential Monday
Hot and humid next few days, watching storm potential Monday
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Hot next two days, strong storms possible Monday evening
Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid
Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Hot and humid weekend ahead