Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, better chance for showers and storms this evening and overnight. First Alert Weather Day Monday for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

Sunday: An area of moderate to heavy rain continues through daybreak. Patchy fog is possible this morning. Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are more likely this evening and overnight. Lows near 70°, highs near 90°. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%, Evening/Night Rain Chance: 40%, Rain Totals: Near a tenth of an inch)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: A morning shower is possible then partly sunny, hot and humid. A few storms are possible in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected by the evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Better chance for severe storms north and west of RVA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. (Day Rain Chance: 50%, Evening/Night Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and slightly less humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still slightly less humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain chances could taper off throughout the day. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated late-day shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

