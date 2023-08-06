Petersburg Police unveils new app to engage with community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With two shootings happening just last week, Petersburg Police Department is hopeful that its new app can bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“It gives our community the opportunity to know exactly what we’re doing through alerts,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

With the new Petersburg Police app, users can anonymously submit tips, fill out forms, and read weekly crime reports. There is also a feature called a ‘resource map’ that shows exactly where a police response is happening.

For example, if an alert is issued about an accident and the police have blocked off a road that someone normally uses to get home, they can go into the map and pin where it’s closed and find a detour.

“We’re hoping it will give our citizens another avenue of communication, and sometimes we find that people don’t always want to come to the police department, don’t always want to call and give their name and by way of using this app, it gives them an outlet, it gives them a way to talk with us just by the push of a button, something we carry around every day,” Christian said.

According to Neighborhood Scout SecurityGauge, a website that assesses crime and safety risks using FBI data, Petersburg has a crime rate higher than 94% of Virginia’s cities and towns. Police hope this app could improve transparency with neighbors and promote safety.

“[It’s] not the only way, but another way that we realized, you know, everyone carries around a cell phone,” Christian said. “It gives us the opportunity to be innovative and creative by way of giving another form of communication to our citizens.”

