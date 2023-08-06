Police investigate an assault that occurred in Henrico
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an assault that happened early Sunday morning in Henrico County.
On Aug 6 at 12:16 am, police responded to 7500 block of Ranco Road for reports of an assault during a soccer game.
Officers located an adult male who had been assaulted by another player.
The male was transported to Henrico Doctors Parham with non-life-threatening injuries for medical treatment.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
