Police investigate an assault that occurred in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an assault that happened early Sunday morning in Henrico County.

On Aug 6 at 12:16 am, police responded to 7500 block of Ranco Road for reports of an assault during a soccer game.

Officers located an adult male who had been assaulted by another player.

The male was transported to Henrico Doctors Parham with non-life-threatening injuries for medical treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.