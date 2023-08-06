Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

More older adults are living alone as ‘gray divorces’ surge

The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.(Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New research shows a changing trend in the United States.

More Americans are living alone.

The census data shows nearly 38 million Americans live by themselves, which is a record high.

Experts said that number is likely to rise in the coming decades as the baby boom generation ages.

Researchers are examining why this is happening.

They cite several reasons that include so-called “gray divorce.”

It is estimated about one third of all divorces in the country involve people who are 50 and older.

Researchers said that, besides divorce, widowers and people who never got married also explain why more Americans are living by themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
In life, they say there are ups and downs. With kids, nothing is predictable. But the Adams...
Hanover mother hopes to find clinical trial to fight stage 4 cancer
The tax free event will be happening from Friday - Sunday at the 9015 W Broad St. location.
Child clothing store paying sales tax despite no tax holiday weekend
Aftermath of the F4 Tornado that ripped through Olde Town Petersburg in 1993
The 30-year anniversary of the devastating tornado outbreak of 1993
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

Latest News

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics...
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic
If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at (804)-780-1000.
Man recovering after overnight shooting