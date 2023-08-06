Man suffering serious injuries after car crash in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after a crash on Staples Mill Road and Northside Avenue in Henrico County.

Police say they arrived on scene at 12:20am on Sunday, August 6.

They found a vehicle and an adult male with significant injuries.

The man was taken to VCU for medical treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.