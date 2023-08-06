Man recovering after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is recovering after a shooting on South 14th Street in Shockoe Bottom.

At 1:06 am on Sunday, Aug. 6, off-duty officers reported a shooting.

Additional officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

