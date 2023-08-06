Liberty University mourns loss of football player

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Athletics Department shared that offensive lineman Tajh Boyd, 19, passed away Sunday.

”It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come,” Vice President of Liberty University Department of Athletics Ian McCaw said.

Boyd was a rising freshman from Chesapeake, Va. He majored in Interdisciplinary studies and hoped to pursue a career in Computer Engineering.

The cause of death has not been released.

WDBJ7 will post an update once more information becomes available.

